Trump Caught On Tape Bragging About Suppressing The Black Vote

Newly leaked audio shared with Politico reveals Donald Trump bragging about low Black turnout in the 2016 election.

According to the report, “In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, Donald Trump told a group of civil rights leaders something most Republicans wouldn’t dare publicly acknowledge: lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 presidential election.”

“Many Blacks didn’t go out to vote for Hillary ’cause they liked me,” Trump said, according to Politico. “That was almost as good as getting the vote, you know, and it was great.”

As MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart said on Saturday morning, “When John Lewis was marching over that bridge in Selma, Alabama, it was a march to Montgomery to demand the right to vote. President Trump has made it pretty clear that he wants to stand in that way.”

Trump needs low turnout to win the election

Whether it’s spewing lies about mail-in voting or actively sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, Donald Trump openly acknowledges that suppressing the vote is a central key to winning a second term.

The RNC is helping him achieve this goal as they’ve partnered with Trump to limit voting in at least 17 states, many of which are swing states.

Donald Trump and his GOP loyalists know that if turnout is high in 2020, particularly among African American voters, Trump doesn’t stand a chance of winning a second term in the White House.

