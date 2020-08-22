Trump Humiliated As Judge Orders Him To Pay Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fees

Advertisements

Donald Trump was handed another loss in court this week after a judge ordered him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees connected to the porn star’s nondisclosure agreement.

According to The Hill, “A California court ordered President Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels, to cover her legal fees regarding her nondisclosure agreement.”

Trump, of course, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

More from the report:

The order from California Superior Court Judge Robert Broadbelt, which was filed on Monday but posted online Friday by Clifford’s attorneys, surrounds a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with former attorney Michael Cohen in his capacity representing Trump. Clifford and Cohen both say Trump had an affair with the actress from 2006 to 2007, claims the president denies. Clifford first sued Trump in 2018 to try to be released from the agreement, and Trump’s lawyers agreed out of court not to countersue or enforce the NDA. Clifford’s suit was ultimately dismissed, and her claims ruled moot since the NDA had been deemed unenforceable. This week’s decision was the culmination of Clifford’s efforts to be reimbursed by Trump for the legal expenses related to the case. Broadbelt ruled that Clifford was entitled to be reimbursed for the legal fees after deciding she was the “prevailing party” under California law even though the case was dismissed.

This is the president of the United States

Through the blizzard of incompetence and corruption that has defined the past four years – particularly throughout the pandemic and economic collapse of 2020 – it’s easy to forget stories like this in which we are reminded of how morally bankrupt the president of the United States is.

But it’s important to remember that the man who currently occupies the Oval Office potentially broke campaign finance laws by paying off a porn star to save his 2016 presidential bid.

That story alone would’ve been enough to sink any other president, Democrat or Republican. But Trump, a man who has spent his term flooding the zone with corruption, has faced no real consequences.

In just over 70 days, the American people will have the opportunity to restore decency in the White House.

