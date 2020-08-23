Kellyanne Conway Flees The Sinking Ship And Quits On Trump

Advertisements

Kellyanne Conway is the latest Trump loyalist to flee what looks like a sinking ship and abandon the President on the eve of the GOP convention.

Kellyanne Conway said in a statement:

I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also

making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the

kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

Conway will still be speaking at Trump’s convention, but she is out of administration in about a week.

It is a little odd that Conway felt the need to say that the decision to leave the White House was her choice in her own voice, and while it is clear that the Conways may have some issues to deal with, which are their own business, the timing of this announcement on the eve of Trump’s Republican convention is more than a little odd.

Logic says that Kellyanne Conway, who rivals inside the administration have called an opportunist, is getting out before the roof caves in on the burning building that is the Trump presidency. Conway formally was a pollster, so if she chooses to, she can see the writing on the wall.

Conway might have decided that she could get ahead of the wave future unemployed members of the Trump administration by getting out now.

No one was ever exactly sure what Kellyanne Conway did at the White House, besides violate ethics laws, but Trump will be losing one of his few surrogates in a presidential campaign that looks increasingly doomed.

