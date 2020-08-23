Trump Flees News Conference After Only Taking Questions From OAN and Fox

Advertisements

Trump’s news conference consisted of him taking just three questions. Two came from Fox News and one from One America News.

Here is Trump praising Fox News for their question:

Trump now wants to give the American people experimental drugs that are not approved for the treatment of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/TPN1LtpWvL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2020

Here is Trump cutting off the press conference:

Trump flees his news conference after only taking questions from Fox News and OAN. pic.twitter.com/c71K7Qjmf4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2020

Trump took a total of three questions, which barely counts as a news conference, and all the questions that he answered came from friendly outlets.

Viewers often get frustrated by Trump not getting serious questions at these staged events. The reason for that is Trump is refusing to call on anyone who is not a supporter. It is increasingly common these “news conferences” that Trump is both taking fewer questions, and only taking questions from conservative media.

There are reporters in the briefing room who would love to ask Trump a tough question, but they are not getting to do so, because these events seem increasingly scripted by the White House.

