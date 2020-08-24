As Kellyanne Conway Leaves the White House, Her Husband Says Trump Is Racist and Evil

Advertisements

George Conway thinks Donald Trump is racist and evil, according to remarks revealed as his wife, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to leave the White House at the end of the month.

The conservative lawyer offers the severe criticism of the President in an upcoming documentary: #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump. The news comes amid reports that the Conways will step back from their roles in the administration and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project respectively.

“My mother came from the Philippines. She came to the United States in the late 1950s. So I’m half Filipino, and the other half is some mixture of Irish, Scottish – you know, I’m classic American mutt,” Conway said.

“I think of myself as an American. I just assume people aren’t racist. And I tend to forget that, well, some people are. And that’s sort of the lesson with Trump is. I just gave him the benefit of the doubt.”

Conway referred to Trump’s comments about to four Democratic members of Congress, telling them to “go back” to the “crime infested” countries he believes they came from.

“It brought back that memory of the one time I really remember, wow, there really are people like that here,” Conway said.

“I was with my mother when I was a teenager in a parking lot in Massachusetts and somebody said to her, ‘go back to your country.’ It came home to me then. This man is a racist. He is evil.”

