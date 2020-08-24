DeJoy Unbelievably Claims That Everyone Is Lying About Post Office Sabotage

Advertisements

DeJoy claimed that he is not carrying out any acts of sabotage against the US Postal Service, and everyone who says otherwise is lying.

DeJoy said:



To be clear, we will do everything we can to handle and deliver election mail in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that we have relied upon for years. Nevertheless, I encourage all Americans who choose to vote by mail to request their ballots early, and to vote early as a common-sense best practice.

As part of this conversation, there are many inaccuracies about my actions that I wish to again correct. First, I did not direct the removal of blue collection boxes or the removal of mail processing equipment. Second, I did not direct the cutback on hours at any of our post offices. And finally, I did not direct the elimination or any cutback in overtime. I did, however, suspend these practices to remove any misperceptions about our commitment to delivering the nation’s election mail. Any further assertions by the media or elected officials is furthering a false narrative to the American people.

Video:

DeJoy claims that he is not sabotaging the post office and any who says otherwise is lying to the American people. pic.twitter.com/3W9fyp8iuL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 24, 2020

House Democrats have documentation that the mail slowdown started when DeJoy took over, but his defense is that everyone is lying, and he is the only one who is telling the truth. The American people have heard this defense a million times over the last four years from DeJoy’s boss, Donald Trump.

The internal documents and emails from the USPS are lies. Veterans are lying about not getting their medicine. Postal workers are lying about having to hide mail from visiting members of Congress. All of these people and pieces of evidence can’t be wrong.

The liar here is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

