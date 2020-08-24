Democrats Drop The Hammer On DeJoy And Threaten Him With Subpoena

Advertisements

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said DeJoy is withholding documents and will subpoena him by Wednesday if he doesn’t turn them over.

Maloney said:



I’m concerned we didn’t receive this information. I have to say, Mr. Dejoy, we sent our letter two days after you received this briefing and this document. It must have been fresh on your mind. There’s absolutely no excuse for concealing it and withholding this information from the committee or from your testimony before the Senate when you were expressly asked questions about the information in the document.

Unfortunately, this committee received it from someone else. So, Mr. Dejoy, you’re withholding information from us, concealing documents, and downplaying the damage that you’re causing. So let me close with this, this committee expects a full and complete production of all the documents we requested no later than this coming Wednesday. And if you continue to withhold information or otherwise fail to comply, you can expect a subpoena.

Advertisements

Video:

Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says DeJoy is withholding documents from Congress and will subpoena him by Wednesday if he does not comply. pic.twitter.com/KzzqYY6WY7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 24, 2020

The difference between the House and Senate hearings with DeJoy has been night and day. In the Senate, Republicans rushed through the hearing with DeJoy in a couple of hours and dismissed concerns about mail slowdowns and USPS sabotage as conspiracy theories.

In the House, DeJoy has been confronted with evidence, and although he has still tried to claim that he has nothing to do with the mail slowdown, he is being challenged by Democrats at every turn.

Democrats are dropping the hammer, and the pressure on DeJoy isn’t going to end after one hearing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook