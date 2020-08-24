Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Posts Celebratory TikToks After Her Mother Announces Departure from Trump Administration

Advertisements

Claudia Conway, the daughter of now-former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, posted celebratory TikTok posts after her mother announced she would leave the Trump administration.

“Y’all, I know I said I was taking a break, but um, um, um, um,” she said in one video responding to her mother’s statement announcing her resignation.

@datjerseygirl YEAH SORRY I HAD TO COME BACK TO POST THIS BUT ♬ original sound – datjerseygirl

In another video, she highlights a statement her father, attorney George Conway, issued announcing his decision to leave the anti-Trump Lincoln Project and dedicate more time to their family.

@datjerseygirl the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE ♬ original sound – datjerseygirl

“Look what I did,” she said. “Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen. Look at what I did.”

Claudia Conway has sparked headlines in recent months for her stark opposition to the Trump administration, openly criticizing not only the president’s tweets but the role her mother has played in supporting the administration. She has also said she is looking to emancipate herself from her parents, citing years of trauma and abuse.

Kellyanne Conway’s resignation is big news out of Washington: She has long been one of the president’s fiercest supporters, a fact that only served to highlight the growing gulf between her and her husband, whose frequent anti-Trump rhetoric stood in stark contrast to her position as perhaps the most recognizable mouthpiece for President Donald Trump and his administration during an often controversial and tumultuous tenure.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she said in a statement. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”