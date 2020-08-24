Maskless Mark Meadows Seen Shaking Hands And Kissing Trump Supporters At RNC Kickoff Event

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, attended an RNC kickoff event in North Carolina on Monday, and he blatantly ignored CDC guidelines by shaking hands, kissing supporters and not wearing a protective mask.

As TMZ reported after the video surfaced, “Donald Trump SAYS he supports wearing masks, which is increasingly hard to swallow after watching this video of his maskless Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, greeting maskless supporters at the RNC with hugs and kisses.”

The video is further evidence that Trump and those around him still don’t take the pandemic seriously.

Video:

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is maskless, shaking hands and kissing cheeks at Trump’s event in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BEjEDMOD0G — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

How many more Americans must die before the White House takes this virus seriously?

As of this writing, more than 180,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, far more than any country on the planet. In total, nearly six million folks in the U.S. have been infected.

Yet this administration – particularly the president himself – has refused to set an example for the rest of the country by taking the simple steps of consistently wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

In fact, we’re more than seven months into this crisis and the president still hasn’t even developed a national strategy to deal with the pandemic.

Yes, it was disturbing to watch Mark Meadows – the president’s right-hand man – mingle with supporters as if we’re not in the midst of a deadly pandemic. But it’s also completely unsurprising given how irresponsible this administration has been over the course of this outbreak.

As Aaron Rupar of Vox said on Monday, “Herman Cain could not be reached for comment.”

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter