Rachel Maddow Interrupts The RNC To Destroy Trump’s Lies About The Postal Service

On night one of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump staged a discussion with frontline workers that was riddled with falsehoods.

During the discussion, Trump told a post office employee how much he appreciates the USPS – the same one he’s currently trying to destroy – and even accused Democrats of trying to get rid of postal workers.

“We’re taking good care of our postal workers, that I can tell you. We’re not getting rid of our postal workers,” Trump said. “If anyone does, it’s the Democrats not the Republicans.”

Maddow cut in to fact-check Trump, saying that despite the lies he told in the pre-taped RNC segment, the USPS is falling apart under his watch.

“Those changes to delay mail delivery times are things that have happened during the Trump administration,” the MSNBC host said. “For them to be bragging about taking care of the Postal Service, and it’s the Democrats who are out to get it, is backwards.”

Rachel Maddow interrupts the RNC to fact check Trump’s lies about the U.S. Postal Service. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/R6WKCDX7Wf — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 25, 2020

Maddow said:

We are just going to jump in here for another second in terms of some of the president’s claims there, mostly about COVID but also about the Postal Service. The president talking about his caring about the Postal Service, caring for postal workers and wanting to take care of them. The reason that’s in the news and that’s in this Republican show tonight is because of President Trump’s postmaster general recently having instituted changes to the post office that have created real problems, not just threats but material delays for the mail service all over this country in terms of people not being able to get their medications on time, live animals that usually get shipped through the mail ending up dead in postal sorting facilities inside mail packages that didn’t get shipped in time. Those changes to delay mail delivery times are things that have happened during the Trump administration. For them to be bragging about taking care of the Postal Service and it’s the Democrats who are out to get it is backwards.

The challenge of covering a fact-free convention

The goal of the RNC won’t be that much different from the overall goal of the Trump administration over the course of the past four years: to create an alternative universe in which Donald Trump is a strong leader ushering America to greatness.

As TV and computer screens all across America get plastered with wall-to-wall propaganda this week, it will be up to journalists to make sure the American people get the truth.

On Monday night, Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues gave a master class on how to do just that.

