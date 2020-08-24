‘Theater of Absurdity’: Steve Schmidt Declares The GOP Dead As Platform-Free RNC Kicks Off

Advertisements

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt declared the Republican Party dead on Monday night, saying the RNC will be a “theater of absurdity” that marks the complete “disintegration of one of the country’s two great parties.”

“It’s just an unbelievable spectacle we’re going to get ready to watch this week,” Schmidt said during a discussion with MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

He added, “We see the disintegration of one of the country’s two great parties into a cult of personality. … We see that cult of personality pushing forward the worst president in the history of the country.”

Video:

“What we’re going to see tonight is the gaslighting of the country,” @SteveSchmidtSES said as the RNC kicks off. “We’re going to see a theater of absurdity.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/pmxOZm96T7 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 25, 2020

Schmidt said:

What we’re going to see tonight is the gaslighting of the country. We’re going to see a theater of absurdity. We’re going to hear claims that are utterly fantastical. And we’ll see the ugly grievance politics and the racial animus unleashed with no boundaries, no restraint as we watch this play out over these next couple of days. We have his family members, we see the staggering hypocrisy of Jerry Falwell Jr., one of his leading evangelical proponents, going down today. The son’s taking the fifth amendment. The chief strategist from the last election is involved in a scheme, arrested by postal agents, that the son and the girlfriend are involved in. I mean, it’s just an unbelievable spectacle we’re going to get ready to watch this week. We see the disintegration of one of the country’s two great parties into a cult of personality is exactly right. We see that cult of personality pushing forward the worst president in the history of the country, celebrating the greatest failure of leadership in the history of the country, and the greatest ineptitude in the history of the country when it comes to facing a crisis as big as the one we’re in.

The Republican Party is running on nothing but Trump

The notion that the GOP has become a Trump-worshiping cult isn’t some loony, left-wing idea. In fact, it was confirmed by the party itself this weekend.

In a statement released Sunday, the RNC said that it will forego a platform this year, saying that the party will instead “enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda,” whatever that means.

As Jonathan Chait wrote, “In lieu of a document attempting to define the party’s beliefs and priorities, the RNC simply states that it agrees with everything Trump has done and will do.”

The GOP is no longer a party of ideas. It stands for nothing other than the worship of the most dangerous president in American history.

