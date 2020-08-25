Trump Kills Conservatism As His Anti-Abortion Convention Speaker, Abby Johnson, Is A Racist

Advertisements

Conservatism has been replaced by racism in Trump’s party as even the anti-abortion speaker at his convention, Abby Johnson is a racist.

Vice News reported on video where Abby Johnson said about her adopted biracial son:

“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes. So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road — as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road — because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”

“So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”

Trump has trampled many of the core values of the traditional US conservative movement. Trump believes in big federal government. Trump tramples states’ rights. Trump believes in exploding deficits and reckless spending. Trump cuts taxes for the wealthy while raising them on everyone else.

Conservatism has been replaced by racism. Johnson will deliver a speech containing all of the usual anti-choice buzzwords, but while she is talking, keep in mind that this is a person who believes that the lives of people who aren’t white mean less.

Trumpism has smeared every area of conservatism with racism.

Trump has killed the conservative movement and replaced it with a cult of personality that reflects his racism and bigotry.

