Biden Campaign Calls Pompeo “Absolutely Disgraceful” for Plan to Deliver RNC Speech from Jerusalem

The Biden campaign has slammed Mike Pompeo’s upcoming speech at the Republican National Convention because he will broadcast it from Jerusalem, breaking diplomatic protocol.

The Secretary of State intends to speak to the RNC on Tuesday despite the fact the nation’s chief diplomat is not supposed to appear at political events and it may be a violation of the Hatch Act.

On Tuesday, the Biden campaign issued a strong statement condemning Pompeos’ decision.

“Secretary Pompeo’s decision to address the Republican Convention from Jerusalem isn’t just an abuse of taxpayer dollars, it undermines the critical work being done by the State Department,” said Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield.

“Every day America’s diplomats abroad proudly represent our country — not a political party — but Mike Pompeo’s repeated and blatant use of his office for overtly political purposes only serves to undercut their work, and it further weakens the critical alliances and global relationships that have already been so badly damaged by this administration’s recklessness.”

“Making this inherently partisan address from Jerusalem is also the latest instance of this administration seeking to use Israel as a political wedge issue, when the historic bipartisan support in Washington for Israel and her security should never be subordinated to politicization for personal gain,” Bedingfield said.

“Even by this administration’s abysmally low standards, Secretary Pompeo’s decision to serve as an errand boy for the President’s re-election on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic mission, and his decision to use one of our closest partners as a political prop in the process, is absolutely disgraceful.”

Separately, NBC News reports that American diplomats are “aghast” at Pompeo’s decision.

“Pompeo is clearly ensuring the State Department is politicized by using his position to carry out what is basically a partisan mission,” former Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the network.

