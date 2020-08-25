Eric Trump Who Is Hiding From New York Prosecutors Claims His Father Supports Law Enforcement

Advertisements

Eric Trump, who has refused to be interviewed by the New York Attorney General, claimed that his father supports law enforcement.

Trump said, “Biden pledged to defund the police and take away your cherished second amendment. My father, on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history. Knows if you do not have a border, you do not have a country and will always support law enforcement and your right to keep and bear arms. Every day my father fights for the American people, the forgotten man and woman of this country.”

Video:

Eric Trump who has taken the Fifth and refused to talk to New York State prosecutors claims that his father supports law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/rrudB2znns — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2020

Advertisements

Eric Trump’s claims about Joe Biden were false and made up out of thin air.

Donald Trump is such a supporter of law enforcement that he has gone to war against the FBI in an effort to discredit the Russia investigation. It is ironic that the Trumps would send Eric Trump out to talk about supporting law enforcement when he has dodged New York state prosecutors to the point where they have sued for a court order to get him to speak to them about their bank fraud investigation into the Trump family.

The Trumps support law enforcement so much that they are hiding from law enforcement to avoid criminal indictment.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook