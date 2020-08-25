Former DHS Employee Miles Taylor Says Trump Wanted to “Maim” and “Pierce the Flesh” of Migrants

Advertisements

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, says President Donald Trump would think up ways to “maim” and “pierce the flesh” of migrants in conversations about his proposed border wall along the United States-Mexico border. The president also suggested tearing families apart and gassing migrants altogether.

“This was a man with no humanity whatsoever,” Taylor says. “He says, we got to do this, this, this, and this, all of which are probably impossible, illegal unethical,” Taylor said, remembering that he would write things down while the president spoke. “And he looks over me and he goes, ‘you fucking taking notes?’”

Taylor says Trump couldn’t get through a meeting “without him doing 20 tangents, becoming irascible, turning red in the face, demanding a diet Coke, spewing spit. Literally out of goddamn nowhere, he’d be like, ‘You know, who’s just my favorite guy? The MyPillow guy. Do any of you have those pillows?’”

Remarking on this week’s Republican National Convention, Taylor called it “just the exclamation point this week of the near-death of the [Republican[ party. That’s why last year I had to get the hell out.”

Taylor, a longtime Republican, made headlines earlier this month for endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for the presidency and said Trump is “dangerous for America.”

“What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — cyberattack, terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things. To him, they weren’t priorities,” Taylor says in a video produced by the group Republicans Against Trump.

He concludes: “Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I’m confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I’m confident that he won’t make the same mistakes as this President.”

In response, President Trump claimed Taylor is a “former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE.”

“Many thousands of people work for our government,” Trump wrote. “With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!”