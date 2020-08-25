Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Slams Trump’s “Collaborators” Who Question His “Republican Principles”

Advertisements

Michael Steel responded to criticism of his opposition to Donald Trump on Tuesday by calling out “collaborators” whom he suggested had abandoned Republican ideas.

The former Chair of the Republican National Committee announced on Monday he was joining the Lincoln Project, a conservative group backing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Fox Nation host David Webb tagged Steele in a tweet, asking how supporting Democrats gets him “closer to Republican principles” – clearly claiming that President Trump represents those ideas.

“Serious answer, I don’t need to get closer to my Republican principles,” Steele replied.

Serious answer, I don’t need to get closer to my Republican principles. I’ve never moved off them. I stand where Reagan stood. Where do you stand? I stand where Eisenhower stood? Where do you stand? The collaborators have to explain themselves. Not the resistors. https://t.co/xPCvSzEHFW — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 25, 2020

“I’ve never moved off them. I stand where Reagan stood. Where do you stand? I stand where Eisenhower stood? Where do you stand?”

“The collaborators have to explain themselves. Not the resistors.”

Steele explained his reasons for joining the Lincoln Project in a Twitter thread yesterday, highlighting what he saw as President Trump’s failed leadership and “narcissism.”

“Leadership is needed now more than ever and I am proud to make my commitment to the country to reset the course of our nation, to stand once again for the future of my Party,” Steele said.

