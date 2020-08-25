Hillary Clinton: In a Close Race Biden “Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances”

Advertisements

Hillary Clinton has advised Joe Biden not to concede if the election results in November are close. The former Democratic presidential candidate believes the results could take a while to become clear.

Clinton spoke to Showtime’s The Circus about the upcoming election and she stressed the need for former Vice President Joe Biden to be ready to fight for every vote.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out,” Clinton said.

“And eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting,” Clinton said.

“They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day.”

“So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

Democratic candidate Al Gore famously conceded during a close race in 2000, only to reverse that decision and challenge the result in the courts.

