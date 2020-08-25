Birther Melania Trump Claims Democrats Are Dividing America By Criticizing Trump

Advertisements

Melania Trump claimed that Democrats divided America by criticizing her husband at the Democratic National convention.

Trump said, “I don’t want to use had this precious time attacking the other side. We saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further.”

Video:

Birther Melania Trump accused Democrats of dividing the country by criticizing Trump. pic.twitter.com/dNknqq3xcd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump pushed the birther conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. She, like her husband, has trafficked in language meant to divide America.

Just as Donald Trump isn’t convincing when he tries to play the role of president, Melania Trump convinced no one that she actually felt the words that she read as first lady.

Mrs. Trump is all in on her husband’s authoritarian idea that criticizing him is dividing the country. Democrats leveled factual criticisms at Trump based on his performance as president and his record.

Over two nights of their convention, Republicans have been lying and inventing false Joe Biden positions.

Donald Trump tries to divide America every single day, but Mrs. Trump’s attack on Democrats reveals that she hates democracy as much as her husband.

