White House To Sell Melania Trump As The New Jackie Kennedy At Convention

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro previewed tonight’s Republican convention by calling Melania Trump the Jackie Kennedy of her time.

Navarro said on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, “Tonight I’ll maybe touch on a little bit on what’s going to happen tonight, it might be useful. Melania Trump will be introducing the new rose garden. You know, I find her to be the — the Jackie Kennedy of her time, the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness, I think she’ll deliver a powerful message to the American people.”

Video:

Peter Navarro calls birther Melania Trump the Jackie Kennedy of her time. pic.twitter.com/QJCBCSuPQi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 25, 2020

Trump has been pushing the idea that his wife is the new Jackie Kennedy for years. It is all part of Trump’s plan to build a political dynasty like the Kennedys that he thinks will rule America for generations. Trump has gone as far as to try to package his family as America’s royal family.

Navarro’s superficial comparison of the two women was an insult to Jackie O. Melania Trump possesses none of the qualities of Jackie Kennedy, and the White House’s efforts to market her as something that she can never be is a scam on par with Trump University.

