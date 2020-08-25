RNC Night Two Descends Into Chaos After Planned Speaker Spews QAnon Conspiracies On Twitter

Advertisements

Night two of the RNC got off to a rocky start on Tuesday night as one of the planned speakers, Mary Ann Mendoza, was pulled from the schedule after she shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter.

According to The Daily Beast, “Drawing on more than a century’s worth of anti-Semitic hoaxes and smears, the thread (shared to Mendoza’s 40,000 followers) claimed that malevolent Jewish forces in the banking industry are out to enslave non-Jews and promote world wars.”

Just as the second night of the convention was set to kick off, she was pulled from the schedule.

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed, “Cancel culture apparently got to the RNC and now Mary Mendoza will not be speaking this evening as we understand.”

Video:

Night two of the RNC is already off to a rocky start after a planned speaker was pulled from the schedule after spewing QAnon conspiracy theories online. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/VnbmpZtUNo — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 26, 2020

Hayes reported:

The speaker is Mary Mendoza. Her son was killed in a car crash in 2014 in Mesa, Arizona, where he’s a police sergeant with a driver who was undocumented and drunk. She has become kind of an activist against illegal immigration, she says, and clearly a follower of Trump, a devoted follower. Just today, she told everyone they should check out a thread by a QAnon conspiracy theorist that was about the Jewish plot to enslave the goyim. … Will Sommer of The Daily Beast caught that, reported on it. And it appears very late in the day, the RNC has now, to use a word they like to use, canceled her appearance from airing tonight. They put out a 5:00 p.m. speaker’s list she was on and they gave out a 7:50 embargoed version of her remarks. So at some point, someone told another person that the person who approvingly cited the protocols of the elders of Zion today maybe wouldn’t be the best speaker at the RNC. And cancel culture apparently got to the RNC and now Mary Mendoza will not be speaking this evening as we understand.

The RNC has been a complete mess

It’s hard to deny that last week’s Democratic National Convention was orderly and well-produced, particularly given the fact that a virtual convention has never been done before.

The RNC, on the other hand, has been a chaotic mess, with no platform, no direction and no positive message to offer the American people. It’s just been fear peddling and Trump worshipping.

It’s no wonder millions more Americans tuned into last week’s Democratic convention than are tuning into this dark, fact-free RNC.

