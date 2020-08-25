46 People In North Texas Drank Bleach To Kill Coronavirus

Advertisements

The North Texas Poison Center has issued a warning after 46 people in North Texas tried to kill coronavirus by drinking bleach.

CBSDFW reported:



Following 46 cases of bleach ingestions in the North Texas Poison Center region since the start of August, experts are again warning people that drinking the chemical won’t prevent COVID-19.

The organization pointed to “misleading and inaccurate information circulating online about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” for an uptick in poisonings.

The FDA has long warned that drinking chlorine dioxide products can lead to “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.”

The potentially deadly misinformation that drinking or injecting bleach to kill the coronavirus was amplified by Donald Trump. The poisonings in North Texas are a reminder of the consequences of this president’s lies and misinformation.

The presidential platform is the most powerful in the world, and as the Trump has been handed two hours of primetime airtime this week for the Republican convention, it is important to remember that not only will some people believe these lies, they will act on them.

The only way that drinking bleach can prevent coronavirus is that it could kill you.

