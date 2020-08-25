Trump Invited QAnon Congressional Hopeful Marjorie Greene to His Acceptance Speech

Advertisements

Last week, Donald Trump was for his thoughts on QAnon during a White House press briefing. Rather than denounce the fringe conspiracy theorist group, the President boasted that they “really liked him.”

The question was prompted by the primary success of Georgia’s Marjorie Greene, who is likely to become the first QAnon congressperson. Trump is now leaning into his support for Greene, as he has sent her an invitation to his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of an invitation, Greene gleefully tweeted today, “I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House. I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.”

I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House. I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020

While Trump has fully supported Greene, that’s not true of his entire party. A number of prominent Republicans have come out against the group.

While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports Greene, he says that he opposes QAnon. He recently told Fox News, “Let me be very clear. There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.”

Another Republican congressman, Denver Riggleman, has been much stronger in his critique of the group. He recently introduced a bi-partisan comdemnation of the group and tweeted today:

“QAnon and the conspiracy theories it promotes are a danger and a threat that has no place in our country’s politics. I condemn this movement and urge all Americans to join me in taking this step to exclude them and other extreme conspiracy theories from the national discourse.”