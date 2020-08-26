Anti-Trump Conservative Joe Walsh Wonders Why No RNC Speakers Talked About Trump as a Friend

Advertisements

Joe Walsh contrasted the Republican National Convention with its Democratic counterpart on Monday and highlighted that RNC speakers don’t seem to be humanizing Donald Trump.

The conservative, who strongly opposes the President, drew a distinction between the personal stories offered about former Vice President Joe Biden and the apparent lack of similar sentiments about Trump.

“Last week, every speaker spoke about Joe Biden the man, the friend, the father, the brother,” Walsh tweeted on Wednesday.

“So far this week, not one speaker has spoken about Donald Trump the man, the friend, the father, the brother. Not one.”

This week, two of Trump’s sons, one of his daughters and his wife have spoken at the convention, though their speeches have mainly focused on the President’s accomplishments, as the speakers see them.

Walsh’s criticism of the Republican convention also appeared to cover potential violations of the Hatch Act.

“Republicans will never ever again be able to complain about any future Democratic President breaking long-held American norms & traditions,” he wrote.

