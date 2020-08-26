Biden Campaign: Trump Has Caused a “She-Cession” with Female Unemployment

Advertisements

The Biden campaign has accused the Trump administration of failing American women, highlighting the millions of women now unemployed in this country.

In a lengthy statement released on Wednesday, the Biden/Harris campaign claimed President Donald Trump had caused a “she-cession”, an awkward play on “recession.”

“President Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic has wiped out years of jobs gains for women, launching us into a she-cession with millions of women unemployed and worried about whether they will be able to feed their families and return to work,” the campaign said.

Advertisements

“The pandemic has disproportionately impacted women of color and young women, with 1 in 7 Black women and Latina women and 1 in 5 young women unemployed and many women forced to work fewer hours than they need or would like.”

“Even before the pandemic, President Trump has relentlessly worked against women’s interests.”

The campaign went on to provide a laundry list of Trump policies it says have harmed women, including rolling back healthcare and protections in the workplace.

They naturally emphasized former Vice President Joe Biden’s own record and what he planned to do for American women.

“Biden will create a White House Council on Gender Equality, chaired by a senior member of the White House tasked solely with guiding and coordinating government policy that impacts women and girls, such as economic policy, health care, racial justice, gender-based violence, and foreign policy,” the campaign pledged.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter