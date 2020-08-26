Fact Checkers Dismiss Eric Trump’s “Laughable” Claim His Father Brought Peace to the Middle East

Advertisements

Donald Trump did not bring peace to the Middle East, despite what his son Eric told the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. The transparently false claim was quickly dismissed.

“My father rebuilt the mighty American military – added new jets, aircraft carriers. He increased wages for our incredible men and women in uniform, and expanded the military defense budget to $721 billion per year,” Eric Trump said.

“Peace in the Middle East. Never-ending wars were finally ended,” he went on.

“Promises made, and promises, for the first time, were kept.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale called Trump’s claim “laughable” and pointed to the reality on the ground in what remains one of the world’s most volatile regions.

“War rages in much of the region, from Syria to Libya,” Dale told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Thousands of troops are still in Iraq, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict obviously continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow offered a similar rebuke.

“Peace in the Middle East has not broken out,” she said.

“There are no wars that Trump has ended.

“It appears that President Trump has increased the number of U.S. military personnel serving abroad,” she said.

