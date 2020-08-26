Joni Ernst Becomes A Laughingstock By Claiming Biden Will Ban Farm Animals

Advertisements

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) claimed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will ban farm animals if they win which caused laughter at MSNBC.

Ernst said, “In fact, I can’t recall an administration more hostile to farmers than Obama/Bidden unless you count the bidden/harris ticket. They are pushing this so-called green new deal. They would essentially ban animal agriculture and eliminate gas-powered cars. It would destroy the agriculture industry, not just here in Iowa but throughout the country. ”

Video:

Joni Ernst claims that Joe Biden is going to ban farm animals. pic.twitter.com/DbnHSou2p3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 27, 2020

Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC after Ernst was done speaking, “I will just note very briefly for the record that there is no indication — we all burst out laughing. There is no indication that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to ban farm animals and cars that they will once they seize power.”

Republicans have nothing to run against Biden on, so they are making up increasingly crazy claims that Biden is going to ban things like cars and farm animals. Trump even went as far as to say that Joe Biden will hurt God.

Joni Ernst is in a tight reelection campaign in Iowa, and she did herself no favors by becoming a national punchline while stroking Trump’s ego.

