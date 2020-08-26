Lincoln Project Co-Founder Says Trump Has “No Real Shot” at New Hampshire

Advertisements

Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn says President Donald Trump has no “real shot” at winning New Hampshire in the upcoming general election.

“I don’t think that he does have a real shot,” Horn told Anna Palmer of POLITICO’s Women Rule podcast. “I think we see that in the numbers. I think, like everything else that this president does, that his investment in New Hampshire is driven by ego.”

Horn added that the Trump campaign is exploring all possible avenues for the president to attain 270 electoral votes.

“They are seeing that there are states that they thought they were going to win, that they very well could lose. And so they’re trying to piece together 270 somewhere, somehow. And I don’t think they’re going to get it in New Hampshire for sure,” Horn said.

She also offered praise for Democrat Joe Biden, who last week accepted his party’s nomination for the presidency, noting that he is significantly more qualified than the incumbent.

“I mean, I’m not trying to tell people that Joe Biden is going to be a conservative president, but what I think is truly is generally true about Joe Biden, I think he’s a decent person,” Horn said. “I think that those two things alone put him light years ahead of Donald Trump for being qualified to be president of the United States.”

Biden has a significant lead over Trump in New Hampshire, eight percentage points among registered New Hampshire voters, according to a poll released last week by St. Anselm College.