Poll: New Yorkers Say They’re “Ashamed” of Trump as Biden Enjoys Lead in State

According to Public Policy Polling, which surveyed 1,029 New York voters, 60 percent said they were “ashamed” President Donald Trump was from the state. 30 percent said they were “proud.” Trump lost New York by 20 points in 2016; the latest information puts him on a track for a similar loss.

Democrat Joe Biden, who last week accepted his party’s presidential nomination, enjoys a significant lead in New York State, with 63 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote for him if the election were held today compared to 32 percent who said the same for Trump.

New York has not been won by a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

This round of polling comes after Trump retweeted 11 posts criticizing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). Trump’s tweets mainly pertained to criticism of Cuomo’s coronavirus response and after he claimed Cuomo “killed 11,000 people in nursing homes alone” while sharing an article from the far-right website The Gateway Pundit.

“A horrible Governor. Crime is taking over NYC & State, everyone is leaving. He is after the NRA – They should move to Texas or elsewhere, and must get tough,” Trump claimed without citing any evidence. “Cuomo killed 11,000 people in nursing homes alone. Crooked & Incompetent!”

In his speech before the Democratic National Committee last week, Cuomo said the federal government as “dysfunctional and incompetent” and that the nation “is still unprepared” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.