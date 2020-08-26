Steve Schmidt Takes Down Trump And His Birther Wife For Defiling The White House

Advertisements

Steve Schmidt said that Donald Trump is defiling the White House, as he called out both the president and his birther wife.

Schmidt said on Deadline: White House:



This convention is at the highest level a travesty. We’ve never seen such dishonesty broadcast to the American people as we have during this convention. And remarkably, we have 180,000 dead Americans and the proposition that this convention is putting forward is that COVID is largely behind us. Donald Trump has done a great job with it, when we know, of course, the reality is that we’re the epicenter of coronavirus death and suffering and we have a wreck committed because of it. And it doesn’t matter if this isn’t an issue that moves public opinion or not with regard to the defilement of the White House. It matters, because what Donald Trump is doing is illegal. It is against the law. And he has sworn to uphold the laws and it matters.

Let’s look at the Rose Garden address. The Rose Garden, a place that you and I have had the privilege to spend some time in. Every rose that was planted by a first lady from 1913 forward was ripped up as part of the Rose Garden renovation and the cherry trees were cut down so they could get a better camera angle for Melania trump, who despite the praise from some, from the speech last night, I think it’s important to remember, is a birther and told the country last night that her husband would never do anything but tell the truth to the American people, which we know is absurd.

We are a democratic republic. We ever a Democrat of the people, by the people, for the people, which means that house is our house. It’s not Donald Trump’s house. The President Of The United States lives there as a temporary custodian of the people’s house.

The Trumps have not only smeared the reputation and standing of the White House both at home and abroad. They have also destroyed the history of the Rose Garden and desecrated a house that belongs to the people.

Donald Trump doesn’t own the White House. It is not one of his shabby money-losing golf clubs. It belongs to the people, and after Trump is evicted in November, the people are going to need to do a full renovation and fumigation to repair the damage caused by the worst custodians in history.

