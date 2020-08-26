The Kenosha Shooter Sat in the Front Row at a Recent Trump Rally

Advertisements

On Sunday, a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer shot a man named Jacob Blake 7 times. Since that moment, protests have erupted throughout the Midwestern town.

On Tuesday night, a 17 year-old armed with an assault rifle shot 2 protesters to death and injured one more. The shooter, now identified as Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday.

Since the arrest, journalists have done a deep dive into Rittenhouse’s social media platforms. The teenager had active Facebook and TikTok profiles.

Rittenhouse’s Facebook page featured support for both Blue Lives Matter as well as President Donald Trump. There are also a plethora of guns shown in his social media presence including a long rifle and an AR-15.

Pictures have emerged of Rittenhouse at a January 30th Donald Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa. The teen is sitting in the front row at the event. Rittenhouse also shared a TikTok video from the event.

NEW: Kyle Howard Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was charged with shooting and killing two people and injuring another in Kenosha during protests for Jacob Blake appeared in the front row at a Donald Trump rally in January, BuzzFeed reports.https://t.co/CNM2UZFCCg — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 26, 2020

The Kenosha Police Chief, Daniel Miskinis, seemed to blame the victims for their deaths. He told reporters:

“Persons who were out after the curfew became engaged in some type of disturbance, and persons were shot. Everybody involved was out after the curfew. I’m not going to make a great deal of that, but the point is the curfew is in place to protect. Had persons not been out involved in violation of that, perhaps the situation that unfolded would not have happened.”

The Trump campaign has yet to respond to requests for comments on the shooting.