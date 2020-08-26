Trump Announces Plan To Invade Wisconsin With Federal Law Enforcement

Advertisements

Trump falsely claimed that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has agreed to accept federal law enforcement and allow Trump to send a federal presence into the state.

Trump tweeted:

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Katy Tur of MSNBC reported that Trump’s tweet had some, surprise, factual issues:

Governor’s office tells us the tweet is not exactly true.

The Governor authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

They haven’t requested or accepted federal support.

The back end of the President’s tweet is news to them. https://t.co/HPSDgy53kn — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) August 26, 2020

Wisconsin hasn’t asked for, nor have they accepted federal law enforcement in their state.

Trump is trying to score political points off the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump is trying to play law and order president while ignoring the fact that he is the person in charge while the country is dealing with protests over police shootings of African-Americans.

Wisconsin doesn’t appear to want or need Donald Trump’s grandstanding and attempt to divide the nation after another senseless police shooting.

