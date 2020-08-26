Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Announces Plan To Invade Wisconsin With Federal Law Enforcement

Trump falsely claimed that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has agreed to accept federal law enforcement and allow Trump to send a federal presence into the state.

Katy Tur of MSNBC reported that Trump’s tweet had some, surprise, factual issues:

Wisconsin hasn’t asked for, nor have they accepted federal law enforcement in their state.

Trump is trying to score political points off the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump is trying to play law and order president while ignoring the fact that he is the person in charge while the country is dealing with protests over police shootings of African-Americans.

Wisconsin doesn’t appear to want or need Donald Trump’s grandstanding and attempt to divide the nation after another senseless police shooting.

