Former DHS Official: Some People in the Trump Administration “Hold a White Nationalist Viewpoint”

A former Homeland Security official has claimed some people in the Trump administration have white nationalist views. She has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Elizabeth Neumann served as Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy at Trump’s DHS and even voted for him in 2016 but her opinion has since changed.

Speaking to MSNBC, Neumann said she was “deeply disappointed” with what she’d seen during her time in the administration, before offering a stark assessment.

“I do think that there are people that hold a white nationalist viewpoint and that is actually impacting these policies,” Neumann said.

Neumann had already come out in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, claiming President Trump had made the country less safe and would continue to do so.

“We are less safe today because of his leadership. We will continue to be less safe as long as he is in control,” Neumann said.

“I’ll be voting for Joe Biden.”

Neumann is one of many former Republican officials who’ve broken with the party and endorsed Biden. The number of such endorsements has grown considerably in the past few weeks.

