Nicolle Wallace Goes Off On Trump’s Maskless RNC Crowd: ‘He’s Going To Get People Killed’

With each passing night, the Republican National Convention gets more shameless in its blind worship of Donald Trump.

That was on full display on the fourth and final night of the RNC as hundreds of Trump supporters packed onto the South Lawn of the White House – many of them without masks – to sit shoulder to shoulder as the president prepared to deliver his acceptance speech.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said this type of event, in which the leader of the free world ignores public health guidelines, will motivate some Americans to practice the same irresponsible behavior in their daily lives.

“If you ask the person on line ahead of you at Costco to put on a mask and they tell you to F off, they’re going to point to this night and this event,” Wallace said. “He’s going to get people killed.”

“They just might be his own voters,” she added.

Video:

Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump for holding his RNC acceptance speech in front of a crowd that isn’t social distancing or wearing masks: ‘He’s going to get people killed.’ #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/RP6AAQWKCd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 28, 2020

Wallace said:

When people are going about their lives on planet Earth, and say you are a Trump voter but you’ve got a pediatric cancer patient as your kid. So you’ve got a mask on, and you hope that when you run to Costco, other people have masks on so you don’t bring anything home that gets your super immune vulnerable kid sick. If you ask the person on line ahead of you at Costco to put on a mask and they tell you to F off, they’re going to point to this night and this event. He’s going to get people killed. He’s going to get people sick. And they just might be his own voters.

Trump is willing to kill supporters for a night of cheap applause

Given the fact that those attending Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be sitting shoulder to shoulder, one would think that masks would have been mandatory.

In Trump’s America, where the pandemic doesn’t exist and masks are for suckers, that isn’t the case.

On Thursday night, all so Donald Trump can win some cheap applause, hundreds of maskless supporters will be packed together at the White House, risking their lives for a man who couldn’t care less about them.

