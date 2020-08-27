Ari Melber To Pelosi: I’ve Never Heard You Say A President Was This Illegitimate

Advertisements

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi torched Donald Trump just hours before his big speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, calling him illegitimate and saying he isn’t worthy of a presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, the Speaker of the House said Trump doesn’t even pretend to respect the truth or the office of the presidency.

“[Trump] has no even slight flirtation with truth, fact, evidence, data,” Pelosi said. “Why even waste everybody’s time listening to what he has to say?”

She added, “The president has not shown any respect for the office that he holds, and I don’t expect that he will have any respect for the debates for that office.”

Video:

Pelosi said:

Why I said he shouldn’t debate him has nothing to do with Joe Biden. Joe Biden … is great as a debater. What it is is about how totally inappropriate – that’s the nicest word I can think of – the president is. I mean, he has no even slight flirtation with truth, fact, evidence, data that they would have to have people there judging whether he is telling the truth on something. Why even waste everybody’s time listening to what he has to say? If they want to hear them, he should have his own forum and Joe should have his own forum. But it’s no use discussing. Joe Biden, he is ready to go, wants to get into that debate. My concern was the president has not shown any respect for the office that he holds, and I don’t expect that he will have any respect for the debates for that office as he has not shown any respect for giving people the right to vote without intimidation.

Ari Melber added, “Well, it is striking, speaker, you clashed with certain presidents, we never heard you, you have a career and record. Never heard you say a president was this illegitimate, beneath debate, I think a lot of us know why you take that position, notwithstanding comments by Joe Biden.”

Biden, meanwhile, appears ready to take on Trump

Despite Nancy Pelosi’s valid argument that Donald Trump isn’t worthy of being on a presidential debate stage, Joe Biden appears to be itching to take on the failed president.

During an interview on Thursday, the former VP said that he would provide real-time fact checking during the debates since Trump has a “somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth.”

Joe Biden held his own for roughly a dozen debates during the Democratic primary – to say nothing of his 2012 steamrolling of Paul Ryan – and he’s ready to take on Donald Trump on the biggest debate stage yet.

