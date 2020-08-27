Scott Walker Leaves CNN Interview After His ‘Biden’s America’ Argument Falls Apart

Advertisements

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker appeared to abandon an interview with CNN on Thursday after Anderson Cooper dismantled his argument that widespread social unrest is Joe Biden’s fault.

“The president has not even addressed the shooting of Mr. Blake,” Cooper pointed out just before Walker literally switched off his camera.

As Aaron Rupar of Vox noted on Twitter, “Watch Scott Walker turn off his camera and cut short a CNN interview as Anderson Cooper presses him on the absurdity of trying to blame Joe Biden for civil unrest in Trump’s America.”

Watch Scott Walker turn off his camera and cut short a CNN interview as Anderson Cooper presses him on the absurdity of trying to blame Joe Biden for civil unrest in Trump’s America pic.twitter.com/D3Gpw7yLiq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

Advertisements

This is Donald Trump’s America

As of this writing, nearly 185,000 Americans have died from a virus Donald Trump failed to control over the past seven months. There were more than 1,100 deaths reported on Tuesday alone.

As Trump and his loyalists spent this week bragging about a booming economy and rising stock market, millions of Americans are out of work, struggling to feed their families and keep a roof over their head.

As we’ve seen this week in Kenosha, social unrest driven by systemic racism – and worsened by Trump’s language and behavior – continues to rip communities apart.

The footage plastered on cable news and Trump campaign advertisements is not Joe Biden’s America. It’s Donald Trump’s America. What’s happening today is the culmination of four years of disastrous leadership from the current president.

Remember that on Thursday night as Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the White House lawn.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter