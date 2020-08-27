Massive Protest Drowns Out Trump’s Acceptance Speech

Advertisements

The sound could be heard by the Trump supporters on the South Lawn as a huge gathering of protesters drowned out Donald Trump.

Video of the crowd:

The crowd on the street protesting him was louder and more lively than the handpicked crowd that was listening to Trump’s speech. Trump didn’t do himself any favors with a dull speech that had no passion or energy.

It has become a microcosm for this election. As Donald Trump struggled to show any interest, a loud and rowdy large crowd was making its voice heard. The energy is with the anti-Trump coalition in 2020. Trump sounds tired and beaten, as the majority want their country back.

