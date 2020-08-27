Trump Reportedly Had a “Public Meltdown” Over Missed Call from Vladimir Putin

Advertisements

Donald Trump publicly berated his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn because of a missed call from Vladimir Putin, according to former senior figure in the British government.

Nick Timothy, a senior adviser to former British Prime Minister Theresa May, claimed in an interview that the President had a meltdown in front of May and others because of a missed call with the Russian president.

“Somebody just mentioned in passing that Vladimir Putin had asked for a call with him, and right in front us he absolutely shouted down Mike Flynn,” Timothy told a podcast.

Advertisements

“Like really shouted. This was at a formal dinner with butlers and fancy crockery – and he was properly shouting at him down the table.”

Trump reportedly shouted: “If Putin wants a call with me you just put him through.”

“The whole thing was very a strange experience,” Timothy went on.

“And not especially reassuring about the state of [Trump’s] mind, or the stability of decision-making in the White House.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter