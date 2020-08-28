Secret Tape Reveals The Truth About Ivanka As The Trump Myth Crumbles

Advertisements

Mary Trump released more audio of Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, and this time America gets the truth about Ivanka Trump.

Transcript:

MTB: Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a [ bleep ]. She’s all about her.

MT: Yeah, she’s a mini Donald.

MTB: She’s a mini Donald, but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.

Video:

New tapes of Donald Trump's sister confirm that Ivanka Trump is a mini-Donald. pic.twitter.com/kDzHdo6NZZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 29, 2020

It has been a bad day for the Trump family mythology. Melania Trump was outed as being just like her husband, and jealous of Michelle Obama, and Ivanka Trump had her public facade of being a moderate voice destroyed as her own family confirmed that she is just like her father.

Ivanka Trump is obviously her father’s chosen one. She is the child who got the job in the White House. Ivanka is the child that Donald Trump is constantly trying to elevate in the public eye. The President has inflated her accomplishments to absurd levels.

All of the fluff that the corporate media puts out about Ivanka Trump is a joke. She is as cold and uncaring as her father. She is the next generation of Trump corruption, and she is the one that Donald Trump wants in the White House.

