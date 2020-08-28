Joe Biden: Have You Ever Heard Trump Say “One Negative Thing” About White Supremacists?

Advertisements

Joe Biden has once again criticized Donald Trump for his failure to denounce white supremacists. The Democrat has often said that’s the reason he got into the presidential race.

The former Vice President spoke to CNN’S Anderson Cooper on Thursday and appeared to link an alleged double murder in Kenosha, Wisconsin to white supremacy.

“I don’t know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid did exactly what he did, but allegedly he’s part of a militia coming out of the state of Illinois,” Biden said of accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

“Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists?” he asked.

“Ever heard it?”

“That’s the reason I got back in this race, because of what happened in Charlottesville,” Biden said.

President Trump was widely criticized for saying there were “very fine people” on both sides of the events in Charlottesville, and his allies in the right-wing press have worked hard to claim he did not say it.

“People coming out of the woods carrying torches, their veins bulging. Close your eyes and remember what you saw. And a young woman killed resisting hate and violence, and the president gets asked to comment on it, and what’s he say?” Biden said.

“He says they’re very fine people on both sides.”

