Trump Claims Dems Don’t Want Football Back “For Political Reasons”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed Democrats don’t want football games to resume “for political reasons” in a tweet published earlier this evening.

“No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW,” the president wrote. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States.”

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Advertisements

The president’s tweet came after reports surfaced that Big Ten athletic departments are looking to resume football season by November. At the moment, the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 have all postponed their seasons.

Earlier, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten have weighed starting the football season in November or after the Super Bowl, which would take place in early 2021.

Sources: The Big Ten coaches and ADs are discussing multiple start dates for the season – Thanksgiving time, New Year’s Day, mid-January and post SuperBowl. Nothing has been decided or approved by the presidents or TV partners. This is early on in the process. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020

Sources: Some Big Ten coaches have been persistent in trying to get the Big Ten to change its mind and get back to a traditional schedule. It has been made clear that is not happening. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020

The president’s tweet also calls for “Shutdown States” to reopen, though he did not name any. However, Big Ten has teams in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, all states that the president won in 2016 but that appear to be very much in play as his poll numbers continue to slide amid criticism about the federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.