Trump’s Worst Nightmare Comes True As Tens Of Thousands March On Washington

Tens of thousands of people marched on Washington to protest the police killings of African-Americans and to remind Trump of what he has done.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said:



In 1963, 1964, they fought Bull Connor. Here we are in 2020. We have gone from bull Connor to bull Trump. We have gone from a mean-spirited sheriff to a mean-spirited president, whose lips dip with the words of nullification. We do not want to be disrespected.

How do you speak while this young man, Jacob, lies in a hospital? And you will not call his name? How do you sit while Breonna Taylor is in a grave, and you will not call her name? How do you sit while Eric Garner is in a grave, and you will not call his name? How do you sit while George Floyd is laying in a grave, and you will not call his name?

Well, Mr. Trump, look right down the block from the white house. We have come to Washington by the thousands. We are going to call their names. We are going to call their names. We will never let America forget what you have done. Call their names.

Video:

Al Sharpton says America has gone from Bull Connor to Bull Trump and they have come to DC by the thousands to never let America forget what Trump has done. pic.twitter.com/XsgcAE1vEJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2020

African-Americans and supporters of ending systemic racism are marching in Washington and demanding that their voices be heard. As Trump refuses to speak the names of those who have been murdered by police, the rest of the nation is rising up.

The country is rejecting Trump and racism, and they are coming for a seat at the table in their nation.

