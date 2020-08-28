WATCH: Trump Claims Protesters Don’t Even Know Who George Floyd Is

Advertisements

On May 25th of this year, George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since that moment, protests calling for racial justice have been taking place all over the countries.

Those protests grew again this week after the Sunday shooting of Kenosha, Wisconsin man Jacob Blake. According to Donald Trump, however, the protests have nothing to do with George Floyd and everything to do with violent anarchy.

The President made the comments during a Friday night event in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump told his supporters, “They’re not protesters, those aren’t protestors.”

Trump continued:

“They’re anarchists, they’re agitators, they’re rioters. They’re looters. You know you say that. Some of the people, not all of them. The people back there, ‘you know, how dare you, these are friendly protesters. They’re just looking for trouble. It has nothing to do with George Floyd. It has nothing to with anything.”

The President closed his comments, “They don’t even know who George Floyd is. They don’t know who George Floyd is. They have no idea. If you ask them, who’s George Floyd, they couldn’t even tell you. This is just bad people, troublemakers. And they shouldn’t be representing our country at important events. And we’ve got to stop it.”

Watch a clip of Trump’s comments below: