Not Well Trump Nearly Falls Down Trying To Walk Up Steps

Trump nearly fell down while trying to walk up three simple steps to get on stage, as signs suggest that the President is not well.

Video:

Trump seemed to have some difficulty making him way to the podium before his speech in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/E1mfZrrFvb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2020

These events are happening more and more frequently. Trump has struggled to drink a glass of water in public. He infamously could not walk down a ramp after delivering a commencement address, and he delivered a Republican convention acceptance speech, where he illegally didn’t leave the White House, with apathy and a lack of energy.

Trump has made secret unscheduled visits to Walter Reed, and the White House has never given a complete explanation for why he was there. Trump has never released his medical records, so the American people have no verifiable medical history on the current president.

One does not need to be a doctor to look at each of these incidents and see that something is not right. None of these episodes individually are proof, but taken together they build a perception that Trump is not well, and a White House that regularly hides information from the American people could be keeping a secret about Donald Trump’s health and wellness.

