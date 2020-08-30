Adam Schiff Says Trump Thinks He Can’t Beat Biden Without Russian Help

Advertisements

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Trump is hiding election security briefings because he can’t beat Biden without Russia.

Chairman Schiff said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “When you can hide behind documents or withhold documents and not have to answer questions about it, it lets you conceal the truth. And in this case, concealing the truth is concealing Russians are again intervening to help the president and the re-election, the president believes that he can’t beat Joe Biden without getting either foreign help or disenfranchising people from voting during a pandemic. And doesn’t want the country to know about it.”

Video:

Adam Schiff suggests that Trump believes that he can't beat Joe Biden without Russian help, which he stopped the election security briefings. pic.twitter.com/I9vZL5kHXZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2020

Schiff is correct. Trump stopped election security briefings, not because of leaks, but because he doesn’t want the American people to know that the Russians are once again helping his reelection campaign. Trump thinks that he can keep Congress in the dark until the election is over.

Trump can’t win with Russian help, and he made it obvious by refusing to brief Congress on election security.

