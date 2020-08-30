The Mayor Of Portland Erupts And Calls On America To Stop Trump

Advertisements

Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed Trump for the division and violence in the country and called on the American people to stop Trump.

Mayor Wheeler said:

Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division. It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of black people killed by police officers even as people in law enforcement have. It’s you who claimed that white supremacists are good people.

Advertisements

Your campaign of fear is anti-democratic of anything you have done to do to create hate and tried to divide us than any other figure in history. Now you want me to stop the violence Ta you helped to create.

What America needs is for you to be stopped so we can come back together as one America while recognizing that we must demand that all people, black, brown, white, every color from every political persuasion pull together and hold all people accountable in stopping racism and violence and we, together, are peaceful again under new leadership that reflects who we really are. We the people of this great nation. President Trump, you bring no peace. You bring no respect to our democracy. You, Mr. President, need to do your job as the leader of this nation.

Video:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blames Trump for the violence and division in the country and tells Trump that he brings America no peace, and says Trump must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/huFsTstwdc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2020

An American city is under attack, and the President Of The United States is leading the charge.

A fundamental tentpole of Trumpism is to always blame someone else.

Mayor Wheeler was correct. Trump has fanned the flames of division, and he responsible for the pandemic and the economic collapse that has also disrupted our society. Mayor Wheeler is hopefully only the beginning. More state and local leaders need to speak out against Trump and the chaos that he is attempting to sow.

Trump must be stopped. His caravans of thugs should get him kicked out of the White House and slapped with a criminal indictment because the blood of these victims is on his hands.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook