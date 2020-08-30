Rod Rosenstein Stopped A Full Investigation Into Trump’s Russia Ties

Advertisements

Rod Rosenstein limited Robert Mueller and made sure that the Department of Justice never fully investigated Trump’s ties to Russia.

According to The New York Times:

The special counsel who finished the investigation, Robert S. Mueller III, secured three dozen indictments and convictions of some top Trump advisers, and he produced a report that outlined Russia’s wide-ranging operations to help get Mr. Trump elected and the president’s efforts to impede the inquiry.

But law enforcement officials never fully investigated Mr. Trump’s own relationship with Russia, even though some career F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators thought his ties posed such a national security threat that they took the extraordinary step of opening an inquiry into them. Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere.

Trump basically shut the Russia investigation down through Rosenstein. There has never been a real federal law enforcement investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia, such an investigation has become more relevant and critical than ever with Trump canceling election security briefings and reports that the Russians are the only foreign country interfering in the election to help Trump.

Mueller wanted to do a full investigation. The FBI wanted to do a full investigation, but they were stopped by Trump’s DOJ political appointees.

