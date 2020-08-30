Posted on by Jason Easley

Wisconsin Attorney General Calls Trump A Catalyst For Chaos And Tells Him To Stay Out Of Kenosha

Wisconsin’s attorney general Josh Kaul has joined the state’s governor in telling Donald Trump not to come to Kenosha.

Attorney General Kaul tweeted:

It is clear that Wisconsin officials don’t want Trump in Kenosha and are worried about the damage that his visit might do to the community. Trump isn’t coming to Kenosha to bring people together and heal a city. He is trying to stage a law and order photo op and divide the country.

The governor of Wisconsin has urged Trump not to come, and the Attorney General has joined added his voice to the growing list of those who don’t want Donald Trump tearing apart a fragile community for political gain.

Trump isn’t wanted in Kenosha, but that isn’t going to stop him from showing up.

