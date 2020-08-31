Barr And Trump Lose As Appeals Court Refuses To Dismiss Mike Flynn’s Case

Advertisements

A federal appeals court has ruled against Mike Flynn, and by extension Trump and Barr, by refusing to order that his case be dismissed.

Pete Williams of NBC News reported:

This is a setback for Michael Flynn, Andrea, by a vote of 8-2, the U.S. Court of appeals here in Washington denied his request to have an order for the trial judge to dismiss the case. You remember, may remember, the justice department wanted to drop the prosecution. Judge Emmet Sullivan said I actually want to hear from both sides to see what’s behind his decision, whether it’s in the public interests. Flynn’s lawyers went to the court of appeals saying, order him not to do, no the to do this. Order him to drop the case.

A three-jump panel of the court said it wouldn’t do that and now the full court, said it would. Now the full court of appeals said, no. It goes back now to the trial judge. So it will go back to Emmet Sullivan. He may probably well hold a hearing on whether he should dismiss these charges. So this case lives on. It’s a setback for Michael Flynn. 8-2. The two dissenting jumps appointed by President Reagan, and President Trump.

Barr and Trump have wanted the Flynn case thrown out of court as part of their campaign to delegitimize the Russia investigation before the election. The Russians are continuing to interfere in the 2020 election to help Trump, so the administration has been obsessed with trying to find ways to invalidate the investigation, but the legal system is not playing along.

No matter how much Trump and Barr try to bury it, the Russia/Trump truth keeps finding a way to surface.

