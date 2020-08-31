Advertisements

The coronavirus killed Herman Cain, but his Twitter account posted a tweet claiming that the virus isn’t as deadly as first thought.

The now deleted tweet:

A deleted tweet from Herman Cain’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/cuHMjN4LV1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

Herman Cain died after contracting the virus possibly at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally.

Cain’s Twitter account is now run by his family and social media managers, so the tweet did come from a beyond the grave Herman Cain.

The tweet does show that nothing can sway virus deniers in Trump’s Republican Party. Herman Cain died from the virus, and yet someone still thought that posting this tweet was a factually accurate good idea.

Herman Cain is dead because he chose not to follow safety recommendations. Cain didn’t wear a mask or social distance. It is unbelievable that even after watching him die, there are people operating Herman Cain’s Twitter who still refuse to believe in the deadliness of this pandemic.

Trump’s culture of virus denial and minimization is why the United States is in this mess, and not even the deaths of people around them to convince the right to trust science over what they want to believe.

