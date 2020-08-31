Joe Biden: Trump Has “Forfeited Any Moral Leadership In This Country”

Advertisements

Joe Biden will accuse Donald Trump of fomenting violence in a speech on Monday addressing ongoing protests in cities across the country and tackling the President’s “law and order” rhetoric.

The Biden campaign released the former Vice President’s prepared remarks on Monday ahead of his appearance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The comments will take aim squarely at President Trump.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden will say.

“He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it. He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

“We need justice in America. And we need safety in America. We are facing multiple crises – crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying,” he will say.

The campaign statement then listed the “multiple crises” the nation is facing, including “Economic Devastation” and “Declining faith in a bright American future.”

“The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order,” Biden will say.

